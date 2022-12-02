Gunmen invade Delta mosque, abduct Imam, shoot 11 others

Masked gunmen in the wee hours of Friday, invaded a mosque in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, abducting an Imam and injuring 11 others.

The suspected kidnappers said to be about five, invaded the mosque in a Toyota Sienna bus when worshippers were observing their morning prayer session (Fajr).

The abducted Imams was identified as Mallam Muhammadu Sani a native of Katsina state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, saying operatives were already after the gunmen to retrieve the abducted Imams.

Sources said the hoodlums shot sporadically into the air to scare residents around the Mosque which is located at Otovwievwiere Street in the Okorodafe axis of the Ughelli metropolis.

A resident, simply identified as Larry, said “The attack happened this morning at about 6:00 a.m. We heard shootings at the mosque.

“Because of fear, many people in my compound were frightened, and we remained inside, only peeping through our windows.

“As the shooting lasted, we heard loud cries from some worshippers inside the mosque.”

Secretary of Arewa Community, Ughelli North, Darlington Ahmed Garma, who fielded questions from journalists, narrated what transpired thus: “At about 6.15a.m, unknown persons came with an ash colour Toyota Sienna; they parked opposite the mosque.

“Two men entered the Mosque, as they were taking the Imam, Mallam Muhammadu Sani away, they told the remaining members that were performing their morning prayer to go outside.

“Before they got outside the mosque, 11 worshippers were shot and they are currently on admission at Ughelli Central Hospital.”

One of the injured victims, 63-year-old Muhammed Bagudu, who spoke from a hospital bed, disclosed that the masked gunmen entered the mosque and began to shoot at the worshippers.

“They shot me, my brother, one of the Imams and went away with another Imam, Muhammadu Sani, who’s from Katsina State,” he noted.

When journalists visited the Ughelli Central Hospital, some of the 11 victims were being attended at the Accident and Emergency Unit.





As of the time of filing the report, the motive of the attackers was yet unknown.

