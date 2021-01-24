Gunmen injure Bauchi State Auditor General in kidnap attempt

Auditor General of Bauchi State, Alhaji Abdu Usman, was on Sunday attacked and shot at close range by gunmen in an attempt to kidnap him.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday evening on the Bauchi-Tafawa Balewa road on his way to the village, is coming barely one week after a former member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abdulmumuni Hassan Ningi, was kidnapped by gunmen who were said to have received undisclosed amount as ransom before he was released.

Though the information about the auditor general’s kidnap attempt as of the time of filing this report was scanty, a source told Tribune Online that he was on his way to his village in Dass Local Government Area when the gunmen who were said to be trailing him opened fire, wounding him in the process.

Thinking that he was dead, they abandoned him and ran into the bush leaving him in a pool of blood before help came his way through other users of the road who rushed him to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH).

A family member confirmed the incident, promising to give more details later because according to him, they were in a state of confusion for now doing everything possible to save his life.

Bauchi State Police Command could not be reached for confirmation of the situation as the PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili, did not respond to WhatsApp message sent to him.