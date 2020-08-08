Gunmen break into Jigawa lawmaker’s house, kidnap wife

THE Jigawa state commissioner of police, CP Usman Sule Gwamna, has confirmed the kidnap of the wife of the lawmaker representing Gwiwa local government in the Jigawa statehouse of Assembly, Hajiya Rukayya Aminuin, in the early hours of Saturday.

The commissioner made the confirmation while fielding questions to newsmen in Dutse, the state capital, he said: “yes it is true unknown gunmen kidnapped wife of the state’s lawmaker”.

CP Usman Sule Gwamna said “the kidnappers has spoken to the victim relative. While police have already identified the group and trailing them carefully to rescue the victim”.

According to him “our concern is the life and the health of the victim. So we will not rush and use force on the rescue operation”.

Reports from the state indicated that the victim was kidnapped at Tsibut village home village of the lawmaker, honourable Aminu Tsibute in Gwiwa local government area.

Victims relative revealed that the gunmen numbering about seven broke the lawmaker’s house and whisked away from the victim.

He said the kidnappers have already contacted the family and requested money to secure her release.

Tribune Online recalled that this is the second time that some hoodlum kidnapped the wife of a lawmaker.

The first one was the wife of the member representing Miga constituency in the state House of Assembly Hon. Haruna Aliyu Dangyatum.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Social Investment Fund: Reps Summon Adeosun, Ahmed, Farouq, Others Over N1.7trn Allocation

FORMER Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the incumbent Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, are expected to appear before the House of Representatives over N1.7 trillion appropriated for the implementation of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) from 2016 to September 2019. Also expected to appear is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; incumbent and former permanent secretaries, desk officers involved in the implementation of the programmes in both ministries as well as the National Social Investment Office…