Gunmen bomb police station, kill one police inspector in Kogi

Some unknown gunmen, on Friday morning, bombed Police Area Command office at Eika-Ohizenyi in Okehi local government area of Kogi State killing one Police inspector on duty.

Recalled that some weeks back the people of Kabba in Kogi west witnessed two separate bomb explosions at a beer parlour where several people were killed and injured.

Also some weeks later, some unknown gunmen attacked Adavi police station, Ogaminana in Kogi central where three police officers were killed.

Tribune Online gathered that the gunmen numbering seven allegedly stormed the station on the outskirts of the community at about 12 midnight, on Friday, and open gunfire on the station.

A police officer Mr Jibril popularly known as yellow who was on duty was reportedly killed instantly by the attackers.

A resident of the area, Mallam Momoh Abubakar who also spoke on the situation with our correspondent said that the attackers invaded the station at 12:15 a.m, saying the first bomb they threw into the station made a heavy sound that woke many residents who are sleeping while the second bomb, according to him brought down part of the station’s building.

He added that the attackers had a field day as they operated for more than two hours without any interference either from security agents or the people of the community.

He also revealed that the only police officer on duty Mr Jibril is popularly known as Yellow was killed in the process of the attack while the only operational vehicle in the police station was also bombed.

According to him, bullets perforated windows of Eika community central mosque and a Catholic church near the police station during the heavy attack.





“I am using this medium to appeal to security agents to be proactive and respond quickly to this type of incident because the gunmen spent more than two hours operating freely without any interference.

“The first attack of the station occurred on Friday and this second one which happened after five years also took place on Friday and to our surprise, nobody has been arrested in connection to the attack.

“As I am talking to you now there is serious fear and apprehension in Eika community as people remained indoors for fear of being attacked by gunmen. We are appealing to the government to beep its searchlight in this area because the attack is becoming unbearable,” he said.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the slain policeman has been taken to Obangede General hospital mortuary.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer, SP SP William Ovye Aya in a press statement issued, on Friday said consequent upon the attacks at Okehi Area Command in the early hours, on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Edward Egbuka, visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

He noted that he has equally ordered the deployment of additional operational assets consisting of Operatives of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Quick Response Unit, and State Intelligence Bureau in synergy with other security agencies to restore normalcy in the area.

He said the Commissioner of Police has assured that the Command is committed to working in synergy with other security agencies as well as patriotic stakeholders to make the State a safe and secure place for all and sundry.