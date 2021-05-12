Gunmen attack two police stations, kill one policeman in Akwa Ibom

Gunmen have intensified mayhem in series of targeted attacks on Police stations, killing of personnel and carting cart away rifles across Akwa Ibom State.

Two police stations at Ika Local Government Area and the Area Command, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, came under attacks early on Wednesday morning with one police Constable, identified as Edogi Bassey, from Cross River State, killed in the process of repelling them.

Sources told Tribune Online that the armed men arrived the Etim Ekpo Area Command at about 6:30 a.m. and started engaging the police in gun duel leading to the death of one operative.

“They came as a crowd and swooped on the station but were resisted by some policemen on duty, but unfortunately one policeman was shot dead and this paved the way for the gunmen to have access into the station and razed part of it,” one of the sources said.

The gunmen, it was gathered, later proceeded to the nearby Ika Local Government Area where they succeeded in setting part of the station ablaze with no life lost as the policemen on guard fled and took refuge somewhere.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Odiko Macdon, disclosed that the casualty figure and the damage could have been higher, but for the vigilance of the personnel of the two commands who repelled the assailants.

“At about 6:30 a.m., armed men with AK-47 rifles and other weapons attacked a rented building housing the Etim Ekpo Area Command and Division,” he said, lamenting that one of the policemen, PC Edogi Bassey, “paid the supreme price.”

The latest killing, Tribune Online gathered, has brought to 16, the number of policemen killed since the attacks started last month.

