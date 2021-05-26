Gunmen attack Police patrol van, kill one officer in Delta

One policeman was killed on Wednesday morning when gunmen attacked a routine patrol team along Otulu/Akwukwu-Igbo road in Oshimili North council area of Delta State.

The hoodlums also set the patrol van ablaze.

However, the acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed that the ring leader of the hoodlums has been arrested.

The attack came barely two weeks after bandits invaded the Divisional Police headquarters in Nsukwa, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state where three officers were killed while the station and vehicles were burnt.

“They attacked policemen on duty along Otulu/Akwukwu-Igbo road this morning.

“A policeman was killed. They also burnt the police vehicle,” a local source said.

A police spokesman in the state, DSP Edafe in confirming the arrest of the ring leader of the hoodlums said:

“It was an attack perpetrated by some hoodlums from Akwukwu-Igbo community. They killed one of our personnel.

“But the good thing is that the ring leader has been arrested and currently in our custody. An investigation is on.”

