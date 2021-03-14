Gunmen attack police patrol base in Bauchi, kill Inspector, one other

A Police Inspector who was a member of the Safer Highway Police Federal Roads Patrol has been killed by gunmen who attacked one of their bases in Nabordo, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Reports have it that a civilian who was visiting the base was also shot and killed by the gunmen, though the motive behind the attack was scanty as of the time of filing this report.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakili, said “It is true. One of the bases of the highway patrols in the state stationed at Nabordo village on the Jos-Bauchi highway was attacked and two people, a Police Inspector and a civilian were shot and killed by the gunmen.”

Wakili also confirmed that another civilian was hit by a stray bullet during the exchange of fire and he is currently receiving treatment at the ATBUTH, Bauchi.

The killed Police officer was identified as Inspector Muktar Ibrahim while the civilian was identified as one of the sons of the Ward Head of Nabordo, Uba Sama’ila, who was said to have gone to the base on a friendly visit to the Inspector who was said to be his friend.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has ordered the deployment of more police patrol teams to the area while men on ‘stop and search’ patrol have been put on high alert as investigation into the attack has commenced though no arrest has been made.