Gunmen attack Mike Okiro police station in Abia

A police divisional headquarters in Abia State was on Sunday, May 9 attacked by unknown gunmen.

The attack on the police facility located at Trademore Estate in Umuahia, the state capital was carried out at about 9:45 am.

No life was lost in the attack, but one of the police personnel on duty reportedly sustained an injury and had been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police Public Relation Officer in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the attack, also disclosed that police authorities in the state were making effort to ascertain the level of damage at the facility and arrest the perpetrators.

He said: “Yes, there was an attack on Mike Okiro Divisional Police Headquarters. We are investigating and the outcome will be made public.”

The PRO, further revealed that the gunmen arrived in four vehicles – a hummer bus and three Toyota Sienna vans, as well as two motorcycles.

The attackers reportedly set ablaze documents in the offices and destroyed police vehicles and motorcycles, among other valuables.

Residents have been asked to support the police with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Battle For First Bank: The Untold Story

Last week was one of twists and turns for First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the nation’s oldest banking institution. It was a week that saw the bank’s MD sacked and reinstated, as major shareholders struggled for control of the financial powerhouse. SULAIMON OLANREWAJU reports…

#EndSARS Panel: Drama As Witness Presents Video Evidence Of Slain Lekki Protesters

A witness of the Lekki tollgate shooting incident, Miss Sarah Ibrahim has presented video evidence of people injured and killed at the scene to the Lagos State Judicial Panel. Tribune Online reports that…

Truck loaded with live bullets falls, spills contents in Onitsha

Onitsha residents are currently in fear, as a truck fully loaded with cartons of live bullets fell into a ditch and spilled its content all around the street, in the commercial city of Anambra State…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…