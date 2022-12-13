Gunmen attack, kill female staff member of federal college of animal health Ibadan

Gunmen have shot dead a middle-aged woman, Mrs Adeola Oyenike while returning from her store at the popular Alesinloye market in Ibadan South-West local government area of the state.

The deceased, aside being a trader was also identified as a member of staff of the Federal College of Animal Heath, Moore plantation, in Ibadan.

It was gathered that the deceased was trailed by the gunmen to the point where she was waylaid and shot severally by the gunmen and later died at Aba Nla area, Ologuneru in Ido Local Government Area.

The door of her car, according to an eyewitness account was flung open while the gunmen rained bullets on her body.

The deceased, as reliably gathered, died on the spot while the gunmen escaped with her phones leaving other valuables intact in the car.

The incident has thrown the entire neighbourhood of Ologuneru into a mourning mood noting that a similar incident happened in the area barely three months ago.

A woman, who was identified as Aunty Dupe was gunned down by gunmen in the Agbala Iyanu area in September 2022.

This development has made the residents become apprehensive over the activities of the gunmen in the area, especially this yuletide season.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident, adding that the matter is being investigated.

”The incident is under investigation, updates would be provided accordingly, please,” he said.