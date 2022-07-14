The Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC) has suspended the registration of voters in Igboeze North Local Government Area.

This was a sequel to the attack on the Commission officials by unknown gunmen in Community Primary School Umuopu in Umuozzi Ward 19 of Igboeze North Local Government Area.

According to a statement by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, “the gunmen fired sporadically into the air to disperse registrants and registration officials. In the ensuing stampede, one of our staff sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in a hospital.

“However, two voter registration machines and personal items of the staff such as mobile phones were lost. ”

Checks revealed that arsonists had on July 3, razed the INEC office in Ogboeze North Local Government Area.

Okoye further disclosed that the incident has been reported to the Police for investigation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Gunmen attack INEC officials in Enugu

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP





Gunmen attack INEC officials in Enugu