Gunmen attack in Ebonyi: No life lost — Govt 

There was tension in Ebonyi State over the invasion by unknown gunmen in the state. However, the Special Security Consultant to the State Government, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha has called on Abakaliki residents to remain calm.

According to him, his men are tracking down the gunmen and assured that soonest, the perpetrators shall be brought to book and prosecuted accordingly.

Emegha disclosed this in a statement while reacting to the rumour that people were killed by the gunmen in different locations in the State.

According to him, it was a gang of hoodlums that invaded Ahiaofuru along Abakaliki/Enugu Highway where they attacked a provisions shop causing a stir around the axis.

The security consultant maintained that no life was lost as was being circulated.

Emegha, however, noted that all government events still stand as scheduled because the state is fully and absolutely under control.

“The men of Ebubeagu and other security agencies have been drafted to strategic locations while others are on patrol to further secure the citizens and their properties”.

“This is to inform all government officials, civil servants as well as the general public to confidently go about their lawful engagements as what just happened in Ebonyi State was misconstrued and escalated by unscrupulous elements to cause panic and apprehension among the peace-loving people.

“Please, be rest assured that our men are tracking them down and very soon they will be arrested and prosecuted according to the law.”

