Gunmen attack Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy in Anambra

Heavily armed bandits have attacked the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly killing at least seven persons.

Though details of the incident were scanty at press time, Senator Uba and his driver were said to have escaped in his bulletproof Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

The attack took place around Nkwor Market in Enugu-Ukwu Njikoka Local Government Area, according to an amateur video showing the affected vehicles on the convoy that had several bullet holes.

The senator and his escorts were reportedly ambushed by heavily armed men who opened fire on his convoy.

Among the victims found in the vehicles were some of his aides and police officers attached to the senator.

Witnesses at Enugu-Ukwu town used their telephone handsets to video the affected vehicles that included SUVs and security escort vehicles whose drivers were shot dead and the engines were still steaming with the full headlamps on.

The lifeless bodies of the victims were seen lying inside the vehicles, and windscreens were completely shattered by bullets as shown in the video.

Ubah survived the attack because he was in a bulletproof car, according to his aide.





Nigerian Tribune could not reach Senator Ubah for confirmation as his line remained busy all through.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed that there was an attack on men of the command at Enugwu-Ukwu, but insisted that the casualty figure remained unknown.

He said: “Yes, there was an attack at Enugwu-Ukwu today, but the casualty figure is not clear. As I speak to you, the CP has personally led a team of men to the scene, and normalcy has been restored.”

He promised that brief journalists on the findings of the command.