Gunmen attack Apostle Suleiman in his hometown, three policemen, three others killed

The founder of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Jonson Suleiman, was attacked in his hometown by some gunmen on Friday evening, killing three policemen, two drivers and a lady, believed to be the preacher’s housemaid.

When the stock was taken after the deadly attack, one other person was said to be missing in the household of the clergyman.

The attack, Tribune Online gathered, happened at about 5 pm and was carried out by some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums.

The Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident late Friday evening.

“The attack on Johnson Suleman was actually true; confirmed. He was attacked by hoodlums yet unknown at about 5 pm (1700 hours ). He was attacked at home.

“As we speak, two of his drivers were murdered, three policemen murdered, one female house help murdered, one missing.

“Upon the raising of alarm, police moved to the scene, gunned down one of the hoodlums and recovered one of the vehicles used.

“Currently, Apostle Suleiman is safe and sound,” Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police confirmed.

The Edo Police Command spokesman added that investigation was ongoing, just as he declined to volunteer further information.

