Gunmen ambush police convoy, kill four in Bayelsa

Gunmen have reportedly ambushed a convoy of policemen returning from the burial of a late colleague, ASP Gilbert Sampson, along Idema-Otuabagi Road, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, killing four occupants with three others injured.

Confirming the attack to Nigerian Tribune on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Command, SP Asinim Butswat, said that incident took place on 14 May 2022, at about 7:45 am.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa, Butswat said that “suspected gunmen ambushed Policemen serving at Rivers Command while returning from the burial of a colleague late ASP Gilbert Sampson, at Imago Kugbo, Rivers State.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The suspected gunmen opened fire at the vehicle conveying the Police Officers and other civilians.





“In the process PC Asuo Osuani ‘m’ and Special Constabulary Odeoye Sampson ‘m’, Mr Terry Lucky ‘m’, Jennifer Adejo ‘f’ and Asueroh Tobins ‘f’ were fatally shot and later died. While Inspector Urere Edwin, Rejoice Sampson ‘f’ and Reward Sampson ‘f’ sustained bullet injuries and are responding to treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Ben Nebolisa Okolo, has ordered a manhunt for the gunmen who perpetrated the dastardly act. The investigation is ongoing.”