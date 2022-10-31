Gunmen ambush man in Ilorin, cart away millions of naira

By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
FILE PHOTO

Gunmen in broad daylight Monday afternoon attacked one Mr Abu Sifau in his Lexus car at Sabo-Oke, Sokoto Street in the Ilorin metropolis, Kwara State and carted away cash worth millions of naira from his vehicle.

According to the eyewitness account, the robbery incident was carried out at about 1 pm in the full glare of residents, shop owners and pedestrians around the area.

It was also gathered that the armed robbers, numbering four, wore masks and fired gunshots to scare people before pouncing on their target.

One of the eyewitnesses narrated that the hoodlums, who were in Toyota Camry (Muscle) car, had trailed a Lexus car marked, “Sarkin Samarin Bacita” on the number plate with two occupants inside at the time of the incident.

“The car should be that of a traditional title holder in Bacita in the Edu local government area of the state. The Lexus car was going on the street, with two people inside the vehicle when suddenly the Toyota Camry (muscle) with about four guys in masks, heavily armed, overtook it and carted away cash said to be about N6million inside a bag”.

The eyewitness, who said that no one was injured in the attack, added that some Police officers later accompanied the two victims to the scene of the robbery to carry out an investigation.

The source also said that the robbery attack occurred at Sabo-Oke, Sokoto street near an abandoned refuse disposal truck of the state government which he said the community had earlier called on the government to help tow away from the community.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development, said that the matter had been directed to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation, adding that, “details of the investigation would be availed accordingly, please.”

