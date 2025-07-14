Gunmen ambush, kill Igbomotoru CDC chairman in Bayelsa

Gunmen suspected to be involved in illegal crude oil bunkering reportedly ambushed and killed the Community Development Committee (CDC) chairman of Igbomotoru 1 community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Sunday night.

According to community sources who confirmed the incident to Nigerian Tribune, the CDC chairman, Mr Goodnews Manash, was ambushed behind the community’s school compound at about 10:30 p.m. while on his way to his brother’s house.

Igbomotoru, known for its rich crude oil deposits and history of ruthless militants and oil thieves, has experienced multiple intra-communal clashes, forcing many indigenes to flee the area.

A community leader who pleaded anonymity said the assailants gained access to the town through a forest at the back of the community, noting that “we have military check-points along our waterway, making it impossible for them to come in speedboats.

“There was no hint that the gunmen involved in illegal activities unchallenged, especially crude oil bunkering, would strike.

“They had been driven out of the community by the Nigerian army. And angered by that, they have succeeded in killing the CDC chairman who is working hard to restore peace in our community.”

Confirming the incident, the paramount ruler of the community, HRH Ayibaikie Aseimighen Ofongo, said, “within 12 midnight and 2am Sunday, somebody from the community called to inform me that gunmen have abducted the CDC chairman of our community.

“It was not until daybreak that I got concrete information that the CDC chairman was actually assassinated in the community. I can confirm that he is dead, but we intend to have meetings at the community level before we issue an office statement to the public.”

Also, the Press Secretary to the chairman, Southern Ijaw LGA, Dr Ayibaetare Easterday, said he received the news on Sunday morning and condemned the incident, stressing that such cases damage the community and LGA’s reputation before the international community.

He said, “the story is true but he was not killed in his house. He was killed close to another person’s compound, whom he was going to visit. It is an unfortunate incident and we pray that this kind of thing does not happen again.

“We are all brothers and sisters, so if we offend one another in the community, we should exercise tolerance and make peace. The incident is not befitting of who we are and it is condemnable.”

