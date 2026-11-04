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Gunmen abduct two visually-impaired persons in Plateau, demand N50m ransom

Isaac Shobayo
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GUNMEN, suspected to be bandits, have kidnapped two visually-impaired persons in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, and demanded N50 million ransom for their release.

Ishaya Ayuba Danjatau, a member of the Nigeria Association for the Blind, Plateau State chapter, who confirmed the incident, said the victims were abducted, on Monday night while returning to Jos after learning that the programme they were travelling to attend in Benue State, had been postponed.

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He said the delegation had reached Akwanga, when they received the information, prompting them to abandon the trip and return to Jos.

Danjatau said: “Our colleagues were kidnapped, on Monday night, while returning from Akwanga to Jos. They were on their way for a programme in Benue State, but while they were near Akwanga, they received a phone call that the programme had been postponed.

“So, they decided to return to Jos. It was on their way back, around Riyom Local Government Area, that they were kidnapped.”

He stated that the kidnappers contacted an official of the association, on Tuesday, at 7a.m., using one of the victims’ phones, and demanded N50 million ransom for their release.

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