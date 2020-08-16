Gunmen abduct two men in Ondo

Barely a week after the launch of the Amotekun Corps Officers of the State Security Network Agency in Ondo State, unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, on Saturday evening abducted two people in Ikun-Akoko/Oba Akoko road of Akoko southwest Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The two victims who include, Surajudeen Alao were traveling back to their homes from Ikun Akoko after witnessing the annual Ikun day on Saturday.

The two victims were said to be travelling in Alao’s car when their abductors stopped them and dragged them into the bush, leaving the car behind.

According to a source, who explained that Alao and the unidentified victim were in the car when the incident happened but said they could not identify the other victim.

He said the people in the area who suspected that the occupants of the vehicle had been kidnapped, notified the traditional heads who organised a search party to secure the freedom of the two victims.

ALSO READ: Dr Oyiguh emerges new chairman of NMA Kogi

It gathered that the incident had caused anxiety among residents of Oba Akoko while the families of the victims said they were yet to be contacted.

He however, said the abductors have not get in touch with the family of the abductors but said the incident has been reported at the police station in the area.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Tee Leo- Ikoro confirmed the abduction of the two men along Ikun Akoko road.

Ikoro disclosed that the incident was reported at the police station in the area saying men of the command had been drafted to the forest in the area to secure the freedom of the two victims.

He assured that the two abducted men will be rescued by the detectives from the command, saying the two men will return to their families alive, soon.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

STATE OF ECONOMY: How Nigeria Is Eating Its Future, Spent Over 90% Of Revenue On Debt Servicing

INDICATION that Nigeria’s economy is still in the throes of death has continued to emerge with the current low revenue it is generating from oil sale and increasing demands on its foreign debt obligation especially. The parlous state of the economy is heightened by the revelation that most of the revenue…

FACT CHECK: Somalia President, Deputy DID NOT Fight In Viral VIDEO

CLAIM: Somalia President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his vice exchanged blows to the point of wrestling themselves to the ground.

VERDICT: MISLEADING

FULL STORY: Nigerian media space was abuzz on Saturday, August 15, 2020, with a viral video which claims to show President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo publicly exchanged blows with his vice…

NBS Says 21.76m Nigerians Unemployed In 2020

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has put the total number of unemployed Nigerians at 21,764,617. The figure is contained in the bureau’s Labor Force Statistics website entitled “Unemployment and Underemployment Report (Q2 2020) released in Abuja. It referred to the report as an Abridged Labour Force Survey under COVID-19 for August 2020. According to NBS, the unemployment rate during the period under review…

Our Fears As 2020 WASSCE Beckons: SS3 Students Speak On Inability To Finish Syllabus, Other Issues

After a long unexpected delay occasioned by the lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will begin in 19,129 accredited centres nationwide on August 17. Some candidates hoping to write the examination spoke with IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI and ADEOLA OTEMADE on their fears and expectations…

FG’s Renewed Tax Drive Will Do More Harm Than Good To Businesses —Muda Yusuf, DG, LCCI

The Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr Muda Yusuf, speaks with AKIN ADEWAKUN on the state of the nation’s economy, the various efforts of the federal government to breathe life into it, and why the renewed aggressive tax drive it recently embarked upon might be an anathema to the growth of the industrial sector since it targets investors more than the consumers…