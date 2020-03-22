Gunmen abduct two Enyimba, Heartland players in Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Sunday evening abducted two players of the Enyimba Football Club of Aba and Heartland Football Club of Owerri, Imo State along the Benin-Akure, expressway, Ondo State.

The victims, Dayo Ojo of Eyinmba of Aba and Benjamin Iluyomade of Heartland were said to be on their way to their base in Akure after their clubs declared an emergency holiday following the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to a source, the two players who were former players of the Sunshine Stars of Akure were abducted at Ipele town on Benin-Akure Expressway in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Nigerian Tribune reports that details of how the duo were abducted was not clear as at the time of filing this report.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the incident said the police were already on the trail of the kidnappers to secure the release of the victims.

He said one of the players have been rescued by the men of the state police command, but he did not give out the name of the rescued player.

“We have been able to rescue one of the players and our men are already in the bush after the kidnappers.

“I will get the details of the incident as soon as I get the information from the DPO of Ipele Owo,” the police spokesman stated.

