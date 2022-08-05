Gunmen abduct traditional ruler, three others in Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday abducted a quarter’s chiefs in Ikare-Akoko, in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State, High Chief High Mukaila Bello and three other people.

It was gathered that Bello, who is said to be the head of Iku quarters in the ancient community, was abducted with three other persons Adeniran Adeyemo, Mr Bashiru Adekile and Chief Gbafinro, in the Ago Yeye area along the Owo-Ikare expressway while returning from Akure to Ikare.

The driver of the vehicle conveying the victims tried to manoeuvre his way but was shot while trying to escape from the gunmen while the four victims were whisked into the forest.

The driver who was hit on the head was said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital and he is in stable condition.

Confirming the abduction of the four people, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmilayo Odunlami, said detectives from the command have been combing the forest in the area to ensure the release of the victims alive.

Odunlami explained that “the Police received a distress call on Thursday at about 6:30 pm around Ago Yeye, along Owo/ Ikare road, some gunmen shot at one Toyota Corolla with registration number KAK 818 AE.

“The gunmen shot the vehicle and the bullet hit the driver on the head and the vehicle came to a halt, while the other occupants numbering about four were whisked into the bush while the driver was abandoned.

“The police have recovered the vehicle while the driver was taken to the hospital. The driver is currently in stable condition.

“The police, local hunters and vigilante in the area are combing the bush for the rescue of the victims and arrest of the assailants.”

It was also learned that the kidnappers were yet to contact the families of the victims at the time of filing this report.

