Three persons suspected to be Lebanese have been abducted by gunmen in the Falomo area of Lagos State.

Sunday Tribune gathered that the abducted persons said to be top management staff members of Fouani Nigeria, left Apapa for a yet-to-be-identified location when the gunmen reportedly blocked them on the waterways around Falomo and abducted them on Friday night.

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the abduction to Sunday Tribune.

He however stated that the identities of the abducted persons were not known to the police as of the time of filing this report.

The boat, which was conveying the abducted Lebanese, had reportedly been recovered in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Hundeyin said: “The Marine Section of the state police command has already begun investigations into the incident. We will ensure that they are rescued and the perpetrators arrested.”

ALSO READ: Eid-el-Kabir: Your sacrifices will not be in vain, Tinubu tells Nigerians