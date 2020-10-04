Gunmen abduct teacher in Jigawa

GUNMEN have abducted a male teacher at Government Girls Arabic Secondary School in Birniwa, Jigawa State.

Reports from the state indicated that the victim who is an indigene of Auyo Local Government Area, but resides in Hadejia, happens to be the son of a lawmaker representing Auyo constituency in the Jigawa State House of Assembly.

The victim, Abdullahi Sani, aged 35, was abducted at Hadejia town where he resides with his family.

Sources said the gunmen numbering about 20, with six of them were wielding rifles, stormed the residence of their target at Shagari Quarters and abducted him.

The father of the victim is Sani Kigima, a lawmaker.

The police spokesperson for Jigawa State, Abdu Jinjiri, who confirmed the incident said the police have taken action following a report at a nearby police station around 7:15 a.m.

The police said the incident happened around 2:00 a.m at Hadejia town, and the gunmen went away with the victim’s phone and that of his wife, and also with the keys of the victim’s vehicle.

Mr Jinjiri, however, decried the late report of the abduction.

He, however, said the police have commenced tracking of the suspects with the hope of securing the unconditional release of the victim.

The police said preliminary findings showed that before the abduction, unusual movements were noticed at the victim’s residence in Hadejia where unknown persons frequently asked about his whereabouts while he was away.

The command urged residents to report suspicious movement around their vicinity and abduction incidents as soon as they occur to enable the security personnel to act on time.

