Gunmen abduct principal, vice principal, three teachers in Ondo

Five teachers of a secondary school including the principal and his vice principal of a school in Auga Akoko in the Akoko East Local Government Area, have been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday.

It was gathered that the kidnappers intercepted the vehicle conveying the Principal, vice and three other teachers who are drafted to the school under the Npower programme.

The Principal of Auga Community Grammar School, Mr Joshua Adeyemi, his vice, Mr Ifedayo Yesufu and the three other teachers were dragged into the forest.

It was learnt that the principal and others were travelling in his Toyota car when the criminals stopped them and abducted the five occupants of the vehicle along Auga Akoko/ Ise road.

The incident was said to have occurred on Thursday afternoon while travelling in a Toyota car belonging to the principal along Auga-Ise Road in Akoko East local government area.

According to a reliable source, the five teachers were conveyed by the principal of the school in his car heading back home from school before the gunmen kidnapped them

It was, however, noticed that a heavily pregnant woman who was among them was later released

