Gunmen abduct Kuje council vice-chairman, legislative members, others

By Ademola Adegbite - Abuja
FILE PHOTO

Despite series of assurances given by the Nigeria Police to stem the tide of insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, especially in Kuje Area Council, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers again stormed Pegi Community last night, and abducted the Council Vice-Chairman, Mr. Mohammed Baba, Legislative members and many others.

Other victims, according to the Nigerian Tribune findings, were Transport Officer, Special Assistant, Media, Head of Department (HOD), Food Services and some staff.

ALSO READ: #EndSARS: Police arrest 23 protesters in Ogun

The Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Mr. Taiwo Aderibigbe, who confirmed the incident to the Nigeria Tribube on phone, on Sunday morning, said the victims’ identities might not be ascertained at the moment, but promised to update the media as soon as he was properly briefed.

It was exclusively gathered that the victims’ bus was hijacked and took to bush while coming back from the office of the new Education Secretary of the council, Mr. Yunusa Zakari, after congratulating him.

Details Later…

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

