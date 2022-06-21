Gunmen abduct herder, kill another in Abuja

Gunmen on Sunday night, in Abuja, shot dead a herdsman, Ado Mamman, and abducted another one, Maude Ado, at their settlement in Pai community in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

According to an eyewitness, the incident happened around 11 pm on Sunday, when men wielding sophisticated weapons attacked the Fulani settlement in the area, shooting sporadically, and at about 4 am, the community discovered that the gunmen had killed one of the herders and abducted another one.

As of the time of filing this report, the FCT Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Oduniyi Omotayo, who is holding brief for the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, DSP Adeh Josephine, who is currently outside the country for a course, was yet to reply to a text message sent to him about the incident.

In another related development, the Yaba branch of the Nigeria Union Teachers (NUT), FCT Wing, Comrade Yahaya Musa, has died in a motor accident. The late Musa Yahaya died last Friday afternoon on the Izom-Minna road in Niger State, he was driving alone in his Golf car when he crashed into a ditch.

Until his death, Musa was the Vice-Principal (Academic) of Government Junior Secondary School (GJSS), Gasakpa, in Abaji Area Council.

Reacting, the Chairman of the FCT Wing of the NUT, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, said the union was shocked over the incident and prayed to Allah to grant him eternal rest.

