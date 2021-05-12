Gunmen abduct graduate, one other in Ondo community

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
FILE PHOTO

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have created tension in lkaram Akoko, in Akoko North West council area of Ondo State, following the abduction of two residents of the community including a graduate, identified as Gbodi.

It was gathered that the two victims were abducted within 24 hours in the community while the abductors of one of the victims demanded N10m to secure the freedom of the victim.

Gbodi, the HND graduate, was abducted along Okeagbe Ikaram highway while returning from his farm which is few kilometres from his residence, lkaram, the other victim was kidnapped very close to where some construction workers were abducted recently along lkaram/ Akunu highway.

Speaking on the kidnap of the two men, the traditional ruler of the town, the Akala of Ikaram, Oba Andrew Momodu, who confirmed the abduction of the men also lamented that the people of the community have been living in fear over some gunmen who have laid siege in the area.

He explained that the two victims were abducted and dragged into the forest.

The traditional ruler while speaking on the other victim said that two people were travelling on a motorcycle when the gunmen shot at them, injuring one and abducted the other.

A family source, however, said the gunmen are yet to open a line of communication with his family members while the shot victim has been rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tee Leo lkoro, who confirmed the abduction of the two people said security agencies, vigilante, and hunters had been deployed to comb the forest in a bid to rescue the victims.

Ikoro assured that the two victims would be rescued unhurt while those behind their abduction would be apprehended and face the full wrath of the law.

