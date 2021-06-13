Gunmen abduct female worshipper inside Anglican Church in Imo

A female member of St. Philip Anglican Church Parish, Ohii in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State has been abducted.

The female member, identified as Mrs Ikenna Onwuoroaka, was abducted on Sunday inside the church.

The incident happened around 7.45 am when the kidnappers stormed the church and took the woman away to an unknown destination, living behind her car.

The incident scared away the youth of Orogwe Archdeaconry who were already holding their camp/conference in the church.

The youth, in their numbers, took to their heels in different directions at the sound of gunshots by the gunmen.

When contacted on phone, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Police Command, CP Abutu Yaro, said that the report was yet to get to the Police Command.

