Gunmen abduct driver, 12 passengers in Benue

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted 12 passengers, including the driver of a Benue State Transport Company vehicle, known as Benue Links, around Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The vehicle, which reportedly left Abeokuta in Ogun State en route to Makurdi on Sunday, was intercepted by gunmen at around 6:30 p.m.

One passenger was said to have escaped from the kidnappers and later reported the incident at the police station in Eke, Okpokwu LGA.

The management of the company confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Monday.

According to the company’s Information Officer, Johnson Daniel, 12 passengers and the driver were on board when the vehicle was attacked.

He, however, stated that one passenger managed to escape and reported the incident to the police at the Eke Police Station.

The statement partly read:

“We regret to inform the public of an unfortunate incident involving one of our buses, with registration number 14B-143BN, which was attacked while en route to Makurdi from Abeokuta.

“The attack occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at Eke Elengbecho, in Okpokwu Local Government Area, Benue State.

“The vehicle, which departed Abeokuta with 12 passengers and the driver, was later discovered by the roadside at Eke with some of the passengers’ luggage. However, the driver and 11 passengers were missing.

“One passenger managed to escape and reached the Eke Police Station, where he reported that the bus had been ambushed by armed kidnappers.”

While condemning the attack on its vehicle and passengers, the management assured the public that it is collaborating with security agencies to secure the safe return of the abducted passengers and the driver.

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Udeme Edet, confirmed the incident.

The state command spokesperson, DSP Edet, said the command received information about the abduction and added that combined security operatives were combing the bush to rescue the victims.

He said:

“We are investigating a suspected kidnapping in which a Hummer bus with registration number 14B-143BN was found parked by the roadside in Ugbokolo, Okpokwu LGA.

“Upon receiving the information, police tactical teams, the military, and the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards arrived at the scene. They combed the bush and rescued one Paul Terna, who escaped from the suspected kidnappers.

“Additional reinforcements have been deployed to the area to locate the remaining passengers as soon as possible.”

