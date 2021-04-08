Gunmen abduct doctor, nurse on highway in Ogun

A medical doctor and a staff nurse were kidnapped on Wednesday night in Ogun State.

The medical personnel were reported to have been abducted on the Abeokuta-Imeko road.

They were identified as Dr. Oladunni Odetola, Head of General Hospital, Imeko, and Mrs. Bamgbose, the nurse.

Their abductors were said to have waylaid the two while they were travelling in a Toyota Camry with registration number KTU 584 FR along the Abeokuta-Imeko road.

The vehicle was said to have been abandoned at the scene of the incident and had been recovered by the police.

Tribune Online learnt that the kidnappers came out from a forest at Olubo village.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to the Tribune Online.

He said police detectives are already on the trail of the kidnappers in order to rescue the victims.

The identity card of the doctor and the minutes of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) meeting were recovered from the vehicle.

The state Chairman of NMA, Dr. Oladayo Ogunlaja, also confirmed the kidnap of the medical personnel.

Ogunlaja said: “Yes, it is true. But we have allowed the security operatives to do their job. We don’t want anything to jeopardise the process.”