Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a charcoal businessman, identified as Sikiru Bosere, and one of his workers in Kwara State.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred around 10:30 pm at Labour Camp, Jebba town in the Moro local government area of the state on Sunday when they were about to drive into their residential apartment.

According to a source close to the victims, “the kidnappers had laid ambush around his residence at Labour Camp, Jebba and attacked them when one of his boys was about to open the gate on their arrival.

“But when the boy saw the attackers, the boy tried to escape but was seriously beaten. The kidnappers later whisked them into the bush through the second gate in the house.

“Nobody could go close to them because of the way they were shooting sporadically”, the source said.

One of the boys of the charcoal exporter (name withheld) told our correspondent that the second victim was later released following the plea of Bosere.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

He also confirmed that one of the victims had been rescued.

