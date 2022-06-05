Gunmen abduct Catholic Priest in Kogi

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Christopher Onotu, has been abducted by some gunmen on Saturday night from the Church in Obangede, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The gunmen reportedly made their way into the Church’s vicarage at about 9 pm, burgled the window through which they entered the priest’s room and whisked him away.

Most of the members of the Church got to find out on Sunday morning when they went for the first mass.

A member of the Church told Tribune Online that the hoodlums went away with the priest’s car.

“They dropped his two phones but went with the sim cards.”

The activities of gunmen in the central senatorial district of the state have had residents panicking for the last few weeks.





Barely a week ago, a popular politician and Board member of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) was kidnapped on his way to the mosque in Ogaminana.

There has been no development on his whereabouts, as his abductors were yet to make contact.

All efforts to speak with the Kogi State Police Command public relations officer, SP William Aya, proved abortive as his line was not connecting.

