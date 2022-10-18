Gunmen abduct Catholic Priest in Anambra

Rev. Fr. Joseph Igweagu, a priest with the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, has been abducted in Anambra State.

Tribune Online gathered that Igweagu, a parish priest in charge of St Joseph’s Parish, Abata Nsugbe, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state, has been missing since October 12th, 2022.

He was said to be abducted while returning after celebrating a Funeral Vigil Mass at Umunnachi in the Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, made available to journalists on Tuesday, said the Archdiocese is doing everything possible to secure his freedom.

The statement titled, ‘An urgent call for sincere prayer – Re: Kidnap of Rev. Fr Joseph Igweagu’, was signed by the Archdiocesan Chancellor of Catholics Archdiocese of Onitsha, Rev. Fr. Prudentius Emeja Aroh.

It was, however, silent on whether his abductors had called to demand ransom or not.

The statement read, “It is with shock but strong faith in the love and protection of God that we announce to the priests, religious, lay faithful of Onitsha Archdiocese and all men and women of goodwill, the abduction of our Priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Igweagu, the Parish Priest of St Joseph Parish, Abata Nsugbe.

“Rev. Fr. Joseph was kidnapped while returning to his house after celebrating a funeral vigil mass at Umunnachi on Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022. We solicit sincere prayer for his unconditional release from the hands of his abductors. The Archdiocese of Onitsha is doing everything possible to secure his freedom.

“While we pray for the conversion of his abductors, we call on our Mother Mary, the undoer of knots, to intercede on his behalf so that he will be quickly released unhurt.”

