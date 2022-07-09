Gunmen abduct  businessman in Kogi

Some gunmen, on Saturday, kidnapped a popular businessman, Alhaji Muhammed Jamiu Idris in Okene, Kogi State.

Idris, the Chief Executive Officer of Always Petroleum, was whisked away by the kidnappers despite spirited efforts by neighbours to resist the abduction.

A family source who craved anonymity narrated that gunmen with sophisticated weapons stormed the businessman’s residence and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

The family source said the kidnappers beat and tied Idris before taking him away.

Idris is the Chairman of, North Central Table Tennis Association.

No contact has been made from the kidnappers to any of the family members at the time of filing this report.

The police spokesman, William Ovye Aya could not be reached to confirm the abduction.

