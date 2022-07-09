Some gunmen, on Saturday, kidnapped a popular businessman, Alhaji Muhammed Jamiu Idris in Okene, Kogi State.
Idris, the Chief Executive Officer of Always Petroleum, was whisked away by the kidnappers despite spirited efforts by neighbours to resist the abduction.
A family source who craved anonymity narrated that gunmen with sophisticated weapons stormed the businessman’s residence and whisked him away to an unknown destination.
The family source said the kidnappers beat and tied Idris before taking him away.
Idris is the Chairman of, North Central Table Tennis Association.
No contact has been made from the kidnappers to any of the family members at the time of filing this report.
The police spokesman, William Ovye Aya could not be reached to confirm the abduction.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs
Gunmen abduct businessman in Kogi
Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022
Gunmen abduct businessman in Kogi
If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Gunmen abduct businessman in Kogi
- Hoodlums Attack Lagos Governor’s Press Crew Bus In Tinubu’s Convoy, Two Injured
- [BREAKING] #EkitiDecides2022: INEC Declares APC’s Biodun Oyebanji Winner Of Guber Poll
Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira
2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP
Gunmen abduct businessman in Kogi