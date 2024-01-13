Gunmen have abducted the caretaker chairman of the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, Rev. Haanongon Gideon, and three others.

The chairman, along with his personal assistant, Mr Lor Silas Yuhwam, driver, and police orderly, were reportedly kidnapped at about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

They were said to be travelling along Anyagba and Tongov roads in Katsina-Ala to attend the burial of the paramount ruler of Katsina-Ala LG, Ter Katsina-Ala, HRH Chief Fezaanga Wombo.

When contacted, a member of the state assembly representing the Ukum state constituency, Nyiyongo Ezra, said he heard the report of the alleged kidnapping of the caretaker chairman but had yet to receive an official report.

However, a press statement purported to be from the council secretary, Jonathan Modi, confirmed the abduction of the caretaker chairman and three others.

The statement read in parts, “The Ukum Local Government Area Executive Council is with dismay to announce the kidnapping of the Council Chairman, Hon. Rev. Haanongon Gideon, alongside his PA on Administration, Mr. Ior Silas Yuhwam, his driver, and police orderly.

“The ugly incident took place this morning, along Anyagba, Tongov, in Katsina-Ala LGA, of Benue State, around 6:30 am, while on the way to attend the burial of the paramount Ruler of Katsina-Ala LG, the Ter Katsina-Ala, HRH Chief Fezaanga Wombo.

The statement advised all the people of the local government to remain calm and be law-abiding, assuring that measures are being taken to ensure their freedom.

The State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Matthew Abo, who spoke to our correspondent on the phone, confirmed the abduction.

He said, “It’s true he was abducted; I can not say much now because I am at a funeral in Katsina-Ala.

It will be recalled that Abo, who hails from the same local government area, was also abducted by gunmen in September 2023.

However, the state police public relations officer, Catherine Anene, a superintendent of police, said she was yet to be briefed.

