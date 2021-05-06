Gunmen abduct Abia State University students

Gunmen on Wednesday night abducted an unspecified number of students of the Abia State University, Uturu.

It was gathered that the assailants ambushed the students while they were commuting in a bus along the Okigwe-Uturu road before whisking them away into a nearby forest.

Abia State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who confirmed the incident assured that the state government was collaborating with neighbouring Imo State and other security agents to rescue the students unhurt.

The commissioner’s statement reads in part: “Abia State Government is currently monitoring an incident that happened in Okigwe, Imo State, yesterday which led to the suspected abduction of a yet-to-be-determined number of students of the Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), who apparently ran into a yet-to-be-identified gang of hoodlums operating along the Okigwe-Uturu Road.

“Preliminary information available to us indicates that the students were moving in a minivan from Okigwe to Uturu between 7pm – 8pm when they ran into the armed gang who marched them into the nearby forest along with other yet to be identified travellers.

“We are working with the government of Imo State and relevant security agencies in both states to ensure the rescue of the abducted students and others.’’

