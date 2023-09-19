Suspected gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a 60-year-old farmer, Mr Kayode Ajayi, along his farm located at Laluba village in the Asa local government area of Kwara state.

This is just as men of the anti-kidnap unit of the state police command have been deployed to the village while local hunters and vigilantes are complementing the efforts to rescue the victim.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that Mr Ajayi was abducted on Monday evening while returning from his farm by the unknown gunmen together with his daughter.

It was later learned that the daughter had been rescued.

Sources close to the family of the victim told journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday that, “Mr Kayode Ajayi and his daughter were returning from their farm at Laluba around 7.00 pm when they were kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

“When the duo were kidnapped by the gunmen, they were later moved far away from the farm but the daughter was later let off the hook, while the father was taken away by the gunmen.

“The daughter of Mr Ajayi later called his mother that his father had been kidnapped and taken away by gunmen.

“It was at this point that the wife of Mr. Ajayi raised the alarm over the kidnap of his husband which led the people and well wishers to know and later inform the security agencies especially police command towards rescuing the victim”.

“I want to tell you that, we have been calling his number since Monday but repeatedly saying not available. We have resorted to prayers and hope that Mr Ajayi will be rescued”.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the development saying, “The daughter of the victim has been rescued”.

He, however, said, “Efforts are rigorously in progress to get Mr Kayode Ajayi rescued, please.





“We have deployed our anti-kidnap unit of the State Police command in search of Mr. Kayode Ajayi and by the God’s grace, he will be rescued in due course”.

