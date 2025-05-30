Gung Zaar council felicitates Dogara over appointment as NCGC chair

The Gung Zaar Council in Bauchi State has felicitated with the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 8th National Assembly, Yakubu Dogara, over his appointment as the Board Chairman of the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited (NCGC) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a letter of congratulations on the appointment signed by Bitson M. Timothy, council secretary, the appointment was described as most appropriate, coming at a time when it was well deserved.

The letter reads: “On behalf of the entire Gung Zaar Council and the good people of the Zaar Kingdom, I write to extend our heartfelt congratulations to you on your well-deserved appointment as the Board Chairman of the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited (NCGC) by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This noble appointment is not only a national recognition of your unwavering dedication, exceptional leadership, and sterling record of service to our great nation, but it also brings immense pride and honour to the Zaar people.

“Your legacy as a distinguished former Speaker of the House of Representatives and your continued commitment to the development of Nigeria have once again been affirmed through this important national call to serve.”

“The Gung Zaar Council regards your elevation to this strategic role as a divine testament to your integrity, intellect, and consistent service to humanity. As the Jendhm 1st of the Zaar Kingdom, your example continues to inspire generations of leaders within and beyond our land.

“We trust that under your chairmanship, the NCGC will achieve unprecedented milestones that will transform access to finance for countless Nigerian entrepreneurs and businesses.

“We assure you of our collective prayers, support, and solidarity as you embark on this new responsibility. May the Almighty continue to bless, guide, and strengthen you for greater service to our dear country. Once again, congratulations.”

