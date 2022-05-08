Gully erosion kills boy, threatens 20 buildings in Delta community

By Alphonsus Agborh - Asaba
Residents of Alibuoba quarters by Agbor Technical college, Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State have again been thrown into a mourning mood following the discovery of the lifeless body of yet another victim killed by the perennial flood that threatens the peace of the community for too long.

The situation, Tribune Online reports, is already heightening the apprehension of the residents as over 20 buildings are currently under threat of possible collapse.

The decomposing body of the boy was seen lying deep down in the gully measuring over 50 feet deep and 30 feet wide along the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Road, beside Agbor Technical college and evacuated at the weekend.

The recent disaster occurred barely three years after two teenagers of the same parents (aged 15 and 17 years) in June 2019 were swept away by the ravaging flood occasioned by the gully erosion in the area.

According to residents in the area, their attention was drawn to the ugly development following the uncomfortable stench oozing out from the decomposing body of the boy in the deep gutter.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman, Landlords/Landladies Association in the Area, Comrade Chukwuyem Odia said that the erosion has continued to pose a great danger to residents in the area saying “residents are already relocating from the area”.


While calling on relevant Government Agencies to come to their aid, Odia noted that efforts by Landlords and residents in the area in checking the erosion had not yielded any result as the challenge had gone out of their reach.

He recalled that the Association had severally reached out to some relevant authorities, particularly the Member representing Ika South Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Festus Chukwuyem Okoh, Member representing Ika Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Victor Nwokolo, among others, yet nothing was done.

The Chairman of Obi road landlord association in the area, Mr Gabriel Ekwuazom had earlier appealed to the state government to commence construction of roads in the locality which he said would end their years of suffering occasioned by perennial flood and erosion.

The chairman commended the Ifeanyi Okowa led administration for its urban renewal projects and wished the gesture be extended to the Obi road which is also known as the Dein motorway because of its present state of threat to lives and economic activities.

“Two boys have lost their lives along the road as a result of ravaging flood in the past raining seasons, houses are under threat, the community standstill for hours without any movement for fear of being carried away by gully erosion.

“We have been crying over this important road and we believe that the governor, a roadmaster will hear us at least to save residents of the highly populated Obi road and its environ from the monster called erosion and flood.”

The landlord association chairman noted the significant projects the state government and Central Bank of Nigeria were executing at Agbor technical college of which the Obi road and another, UBE road are key.

