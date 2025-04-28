Guinness World Record: We gave the World something new to believe in ─ Tunde Onakoya

Award-winning chess master, Tunde Onakoya, on officially breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon spanning 64 unbroken hours, has said that they pushed the limit of the human mind and gave the world something new to believe in.

The chess master, who is the founder of Chess in Slums Africa and co-founder of Great Minds Chess Academy, made this known through his official LinkedIn page during the chess game at New York’s Times Square with his United States colleague and National Master, Shawn Martinez.

Before the game, Onakoya stated that talent is universal, but opportunity is not, adding, “We have come from the slums, against all odds, to become champions here.”

Commenting on his chess wins and accomplishments, he said he and his mentees are not just doing this for themselves, but for a million dreams.

In light of this, he further said that they needed everyone’s support to inspire the world and show the world that it is possible to do great things from a small place.

The United States Mission in Nigeria, via its official X page, stated that Onakoya’s Guinness World Record is another example of Nigeria’s resilient spirit.

“Surrounded by kids from Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde’s incredible feat is more than a game — it sends a powerful message of hope to children who dream of a brighter future through education,” the United States Mission in Nigeria added.

Oluwatosin Oyetade, Tunde Onakoya’s executive assistant, commenting on her boss’s feat, through her LinkedIn page, noted that legacy is not always loud, but faithful, quiet, costly, and sacred.

Oyetade stressed that Onakoya’s Guinness World Record achievement reflected what it means to build something that truly lasts. She added that his feat was a reminder that vision and perseverance are sacred, and that “things built in faith will speak long after we are done speaking.”

The executive assistant of the chess master added that Onakoya’s feat was not about the 64 unbroken hours of chess at Times Square, the cameras, or the crowd.

“What I saw was legacy in motion — not the kind that earns applause, but the kind that quietly shifts something in the world,” she said.

Oluwafemi Oshinubi, while congratulating Onakoya on his Guinness World Record achievement, stated that the chess master’s journey is more than just a record, it is a global symbol of resilience, purpose, and the power of the mind.

“From the streets of Lagos to the world stage, he has shown us that dreams are valid and that greatness is achievable with heart, vision, and consistency,” Oshinubi said.



ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE