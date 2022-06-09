Gudum crisis: Governor Bala Mohammed inaugurate investigation administrative committee of inquiry

Determined to get to the root cause of the recent communal clash in the Gudum Hausawa community, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir on Thursday inaugurated an administrative committee of enquiry.

Recall that a few months ago, a communal clash in the area running for days led to the death of 7 people while several others were injured just as properties worth millions of Naira were lost.

While inaugurating the committee at the State Government House, the governor charged members of the committee to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the crisis and the perpetrators with a view to prosecuting them.

The Governor was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Ibrahim Kashim, and stated that the government will ensure proper punishment in accordance with the relevant laws of all the culprits to serve as a deterrent to others.

Bala Mohammed further charged the committee members not to spare any information that will lead to the aim and objectives of setting up the committee stressing that government wants peace and peaceful co-existence among citizens in the state.

He also urged them not to hesitate to adopt any means that will aid them in the discharge of the responsibility vested in them by the apartment.





Speaking on behalf of the committee, the chairman, DIG Muhammad Sani Usman rtd assured that Members will work within the ambit of the law to fish out the perpetrators and recommend ways for preventing future occurrences.

Muhammad Sani Usman also solicited the cooperation of all the stakeholders towards the success of the assignment stressing that without such, the Committee will find it difficult to make progress.

He then called on members of the community to come out to submit memoranda to the Committee either oral or written warning however that sensationalism and provocative words must be eschewed as the committee is not on a witch hunt but fact-finding.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Gudum crisis: Governor Bala Mohammed inaugurate investigation administrative committee of inquiry

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Gudum crisis: Governor Bala Mohammed inaugurate investigation administrative committee of inquiry