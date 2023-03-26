Leon Usigbe, Abuja

The people of Delta State rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the just concluded governorship election because of the antecedents of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, over the years, the state government has explained.

The Commissioner of Information, Charles Aniagwu, gave this position while fielding questions on Sunday on Arise TV’s

“The Morning Show,” maintained that there was no chance that they could have left the PDP and voted for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

According to him, the people of Delta were not comfortable with the character traits of the APC flag bearer following the mace-snatching incident in the Senate.

Aniagwu alleged that in his desperation to become governor, Omo-Agege had thrown caution to the wind and engaged in malicious propaganda against Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his government even though he was not on the same ballot as him.

The government spokesman pointed out that PDP had repeatedly won elections fairly and squarely in Delta, noting that in the last exercise, the party campaigned vigorously across the 270 wards in the state with visible projects across the state.

Aniagwu said: “The PDP won largely on account of three major factors. One, the performance of Gov. Okowa to the street credibility of Oborevwori and his touch with the grassroots and then the desire of Deltans not to have Omo-Agege as the next governor of the state based on his antecedents.

“I am sure you can recall what happened in the Senate where the mace was tampered with. So, that is not something that Deltans were looking forward to so that we are not mocked of having a governor who rustled mace in the Nigerian Senate.”

Speaking on claims of violence in some parts of the state during the governorship election, the Information Commissioner said the election was largely peaceful except for the APC enclaves where they tried to forcefully have their way against the wishes of the people, particularly in Orogun where Omo-Agege hails from and parts of Ethiope West.

He argued: “You will recall that INEC raised alarm that staff sent to conduct elections in Orogun were held hostage for days by the APC governorship candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege.





“Beyond some of these skirmishes, the election in Delta passed the credibility test in terms of the fact that people were allowed to vote freely and so what the APC is claiming tells a lot more on propaganda rather than the facts on ground.”

He also spoke on continuing with some of the major projects of the Okowa administration, saying that the Governor-elect, Oborevwori, being Speaker of the State House of Assembly in the last 6 years, is familiar with the development trajectory of the state and will do everything within his powers to consolidate on outgoing administration’s projects and programmes for the good of the people.

“Oborevwori has been an integral part and parcel of the very many initiatives of Governor Okowa-led administration and we have enjoyed the support of the legislative arm since 2015.

“Every of our policies were grounded in law because Okowa having had experience in the Nigeria Senate was able to realise that programmes and policies can be strengthened by taking advantage of legislative procedures,” he further said.