Guber polls: Anambra too dear to APC — Yilwatda

Ahead of the November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to take over power from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), saying Anambra is too dear to the party.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the National Chairman of the party, Prof. Nentawe Gashiwe Yilwatda, made this known during the inauguration of the APC Anambra 2025 Governorship Election Campaign Council, held at the party’s state headquarters in Awka on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Inaugurating the State Council, Yilwatda said the party would deploy all electoral strategies to ensure it emerges victorious at the polls.

“Today’s inauguration of these credible and loyal members of our great party in Anambra is proof that APC is fully prepared and ready not just for the election, but to reclaim the state from Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s administration.

“I charge you, members of this council, to work assiduously to ensure the party reclaims the state from APGA during the voting proper.”

The APC National Chairman, who expressed excitement over the official defection of four Anambra State Assembly members to the party, said APC had already secured up to 70 percent of the people in the state government.

He urged the campaign council to immediately swing into action to ensure that members at the local government and ward levels actively mobilise for the party.

He added that the party would soon officially flag off its National Campaign Council, which would be attended by top party leaders across the country.

“We are so happy because our incoming governor, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, and his deputy, Senator Uche Ekwunife, have already produced a blueprint for the development of Anambra State.

“They are coming with practical steps to ensure that Anambra develops fully and is well connected to the centre (Abuja).”

Yilwatda, who was represented at the event by the APC South-East Zonal Chairman, Dr. Arodiogbu Ijomah, commended the State APC Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, for sustaining unity within the party in Anambra.

In his speech, the governorship candidate of the party, Ukachukwu, said Anambra State had never been worse hit by insecurity than it is currently.

The APC candidate criticised Governor Soludo for failing to prioritise the issues of insecurity and infrastructural decay in the state.

“We are here to change things. We are coming to restore infrastructure, restore education, and restore security to the state. We are bringing practical governance,” he promised.

The State Chairman of the party, Basil Ejidike, in his address, urged the national leadership of APC to join them in rescuing the state from the grip of APGA.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of the Inauguration Committee, Hon. Arinze Awogu, and the Director-General of the State Campaign Council, Chief Dozie Ikedife, pledged to deliver the state for APC in the November 8 governorship election.

Also, in his brief remark, a party stakeholder, High Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, said the gathering represented the true essence of the broom, describing it as a reunion of people who had been deceived in their former political parties.

Onunkwo urged the people of the state to support and vote for APC to enable Anambra to connect to the centre.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE