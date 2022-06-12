Guber poll: Voting Oyebanji will offer more hope for women in Ekiti ― Fayemi’s wife

Ahead of this Saturday’s governorship election, the Wife of Ekiti State governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, has said that only the All Progressives Congress (APC) has the policies and administrative frameworks capable of promoting and protecting women in the state.

She posited that allowing the APC governorship candidate in the June 18 election, Biodun Oyebanji, to succeed her husband, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will be of tremendous benefit to womenfolk.

Also, the APC National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu, assured the people that Oyebanji as captured in his manifesto was ready to implement 35 per cent affirmative action for women in terms of appointments and elective positions.

The duo spoke at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital during a feminine promotion and empowerment event tagged ‘Obinrinkete’ to commemorate the 59th birthday celebration of the governor’s wife and drum support for the APC candidate.

Addressing the crowd, Fayemi assured the women that Oyebanji will sustain all the women-centric policies initiated by the present government.

According to her, “A vote for APC, is a vote for your progress. Don’t take any chance, come out and vote and ensure that the right government takes over after Governor Fayemi and that right man is Biodun Oyebanji to give us women more hope in governance. We want to have a Governor that can see women as partners.





“Ekiti has the most robust legal frameworks for the promotion of women in Nigeria. The government has been promoting capable and competent women in government and we want a government that can sustain this by continuing with all the good work.”

In her submission, the APC Women Leader, Edu, revealed that women are pivotal to the success of any election, especially being rated as having the highest voting strength in the country.

She urged them to be circumspect of the fact that they are always the worst hit in any society where bad governance is being experienced, which she said made it expedient for them to vote wisely in the Ekiti election.

“Women are the ones that make or mar elections. So, go out from now door-to-door and campaign. Tell the people that allowing Oyebanji to succeed Fayemi will bring goodies to our women.

“Our presidential candidate and National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is from this geopolitical zone. Ekiti can’t afford to be in the opposition. You must join the moving train. Men must continue to support women. These are people we must empower,” she said.

Assuring the women that his government would be gender-sensitive, the Ekiti APC candidate, Oyebanji, said he would surpass the 35 per cent affirmative action for women in appointments and elective positions if elected.

He said, “We leant the rope from her Excellency and our Governor and leader on how best to promote our women. We knew what you want and we shall make you happy.

“Go home and mobilise for us and on the day of the election, vote for APC. It is the only party with policy that can transform your lives.”

