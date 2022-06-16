Guber Poll: Oni’s victory will begin Nigeria’s revolution ―SDP presidential candidate

The Social Democratic Party(SDP) Presidential Candidate for the 2023 polls, Dr Adewole Adebayo, has described the governorship candidate of the party in Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni as representing a revolution that will change the economic and social facets of the state if elected on Saturday.

The legal luminary stated that Oni had proved his mettle as a truthful, honest and competent governor during his reign, saying the All Progressives Congress and the People’s Democratic Party have debased Ekiti through massive looting and should be rejected on Saturday.

He said all manners of government had come after Oni’s government that was terminated in 2010 but described the SDP candidate as different and enigmatic in the delivery of democracy dividends to the people.

Adebayo and other top leaders of the party, including its National Chairman, Shehu Musa Garba, said this in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday during the SDP grand finale rally to mobilise support for Oni.

Adebayo said, ” We must change this All Progressives Congress by voting them out in 2022 and 2023 general elections. They have nothing to offer. They are a bundle of liars and looters. Nigeria has failed under them.

“By next year, we must have a rethink in this country. With Oni as a governor, pension and salary will be paid as and when due. Oni is a man of character, competence and honesty.”

On his part, the former minister of youth and sports, Solomon Dalung, said Ekiti will pioneer the reclamation of Nigeria from those he described as locusts and pillagers.

“APC is very desperate about this election, but their desperation will give us victory. Let us be vigilant, being vigilant means you won’t allow them to steal our votes. Mobilise en masse and stamp out bad government from Ekiti,” he said.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of SDP, Garba, said it would be a great loss for Ekiti not to vote for Oni in the coming election.





According to him, “He is humble and ultimately very competent. Is a man of peace, unity and love. He had served you and you know him to be truthful and honest. I am assuring you that you won’t regret it if you decide to reelect him.”

Addressing the crowd, Oni promised to banish poverty by paying workers’ pensions, gratuity, and deductions, saying his presence in the race has become a threat to APC.

The former governor added that the APC was so enraged to the point of spewing lies around that he had withdrawn from the race and by preventing many of their leaders from entering Ekiti to campaign for him.

