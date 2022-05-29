Guber poll: I am contesting to win, create wealth for Ekiti, says APP candidate

Ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, the candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Prince Adeyinka Alli has revealed that the party is poised to win the election and change the fortunes of the state in the interest of youths and the women.

Alli who expressed regret over the condition of things in the state, explained that the APP has listened to the yearnings of the forgotten youths and womenfolks in a bid to reposition the state for development.

The governorship candidate spoke in Ado Ekiti, the state capital at the weekend during a rally organized by APP Women Wing, tagged, “Ekiti Women Support Adeyinka Alli for Governor, Christianah Olatawura for Deputy.

According to him, “We have a unanimous agreement to be a strong contender, a force to beat in this election. That was why we had the consensus within the party to put forward a youth candidate who will be able to compete and tell them that enough is enough of this bad governance.

“With us, Ekiti is in for a good time. The serious transformation, the total transformation that Ekiti is clamouring for is here. Now, Ekiti has been made a poor state, but going forward, Ekiti will be a rich state. We are seriously in the contest and we are party to beat in this election.





“We are producing the next governor. Youth are saying our voice must be heard. They want to marginalize us, but we as youth, are saying no. Women are saying our voice must be heard. Youth want to produce the next governor of Ekiti State.”

He lamented what he described as continued silence of the Independent National Electoral Commission on including his name in the list of candidates for the election despite court order, saying it is worrisome.

Alli, who said the party was in the contest with youth agenda to dislodge the governing All Progressives Congress and entrench good governance in the state, cautioned INEC against giving room for fake news through not speaking up.

“Ekiti women and youth are using this opportunity of this rally to pass the message across to INEC, some people are still doubting because INEC has not come out openly to effect this change. INEC has accepted all we forwarded to it. There is a court order in place.

“INEC has taken our court order, they are effecting it. What we want is – INEC should come out openly, hold a press conference to address it so that people will know that INEC still remains a good commission as it is,” Alli said.

On her part, the APP Deputy Governorship candidate, Mrs Olatawura, who led the rally to parts of the capital city, said, “What we have here is massive support from the women of Ekiti that it is enough of the kind of bad governance that we have gotten before now. We want a youth to lead Ekiti, a youth who will bring about the serious and total transformation of Ekiti State. That is why we have brought forward Alli for governor.”

Olatawura assured the people that APP government would ensure empowerment and better lives for women, creation of job opportunities for the teeming youths, prompt payment of salaries and emoluments to workers while pensioners will get their pensions and gratuities as and when due.

