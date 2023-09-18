The governorship bid of the Chairman, Edo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Col. David Imuse (Rtd), for the 2024 gubernatorial elections, received a boost over the weekend as traditional rulers from Edo Central Senatorial District, otherwise known as Esan, threw their weight behind the bid, and prayed for Imuse to succeed in becoming the governor of the State.

Imuse, who was a guest of the Esan traditional rulers, who had gathered at the palace of His Royal Highness, Abumere, the Onojie of Ekpoma, along his wife, and supporters from across the state, told the traditional rulers of his qualification and desire to govern the State if he secured his party’s ticket to contest next year’s governorship elections.

Col Imuse who said he was seeking the high office not because he is from Edo Central “a very informed, competent and capable hand, who understands the duties of a State governor”.

The APC chairman, who trained as a medical doctor at the University of Benin and served in the Nigeria Army before retiring into private business and politics, said he knew Edo state like the palm of his hands having traversed its length and breadth on more than two occasions.

Those occasions, Imuse noted, included when he served as Director-general of the Campaign Organisations of two gubernatorial aspirants and as the Acting Chairman of the party during the 2020 governorship elections with Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the APC flag-bearer.

Assuring the traditional rulers that he was at home in most of the communities even in the remotest part of the state, he said he was prepared to provide purposeful leadership as governor to address all the litany of challenges confronting Edo state.

Responding on behalf of all the traditional rulers, the Onojie of Igueben, His Royal Highness, Zaiki Ehizogie Ailuojerior, who broke the kola nuts and prayed to God for Dr Imuse’s aspiration to become reality, moreso for the honour he did by coming home to inform the Enijies of his dream, noted that “The late Professor Ambrose Alli, was the last governor of Esan extraction and he performed excellently well. Our prayer is that you will attain the heights he attained and do more.

“We also pray that God will make it possible for you to get your party ticket to enable you contest and win the 2024 Edo Governorship elections. We are asking God for governor that will bring about good governance in Edo state and by so doing bring overall development.

“And just as you requested, we the traditional rulers of Esanland will consider your aspiration and we pray that God will make your dreams become reality by answering your prayers.

According to Zaiki Ailuojerior, “It is clear by mere looking at you that you are a vibrant, visionary and a purpose driven man. From your submission about the challenges facing us as a people and as a state, we can say you are indeed prepared for the journey you have embarked upon. We pray that God and our ancestors grant you success”.

