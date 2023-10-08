As preparations for the Kogi gubernatorial election heat up, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Muritala Ajaka has urged the High Command of the Nigerian Army to ensure that the suspected five thugs disarmed and arrested by its Task Force in Ayingba, Dekina Local Government Area of the State on Saturday evening were not released due to pressures coming from Kogi State Government over the operation carried out in the public interest.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by Comrade Faruk Adejoh-Audu, Director Communications, Muri/Sam Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation.

“The suspects known to be working for the state Government were arrested around the Unity Square in Ayingba while exchanging fire with rival gangs in the town.

“The sustained gunfire was said to have attracted the military task force made up mostly of the Army and some Navy personnel who quickly sealed off the area.

“In a mop-up operation that lasted over one hour between 2:00 pm to 3:20 pm the task force was able to capture five of about 12 armed thugs who were driving in two Toyota Sienna buses.

“The soldiers shackled the armed thugs after disarming them and then impounded the two Sienna Buses with Ododo 2023 illegally written on the space for registration numbers.”

But Muri/Sam Campaign Organisation pointed out that it has reliably learned that the state government was making desperate contacts to set the thugs free.

According to the statement, “We are calling on the Nigerian Army with their reputation for professionalism to resist the pressure to set these enemy combatants free to harm the Kogi Public.

“We plead with the Federal Government to ensure that these dangerous bandits are not unleashed to kill and maim our people in imminent November 11 [2023] Governorship Elections.

“So far the bandits are still in the custody of the military. We are monitoring developments and we shall keep the public posted”.

