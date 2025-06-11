Guber poll: Candidates to pay N50m for campaign permit — Anambra agency

Following the lifting of the ban on political campaigns ahead of the November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) June 11, the Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA), has urged every governorship candidate contesting the election to pay what it described as the statutory fee of N50 million naira only for outdoor advertising purposes.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of ANSAA, Mr Tony Ujubuonu, who disclosed this at a press conference held in his office in Awka, on Wednesday, said that the payment grants the candidates the right to deploy their campaign materials such as posters, public address systems, street storms, rallies, branded vehicles, fliers, T-shirts, Caps, buntings and sundry in locations across the cities, villages and communities of the 21 local government area of the state.

According to Ujubuonu, political parties and support groups could equally make the one-off payment on behalf of the contestants otherwise they would not be allowed to display their campaign materials in any part of the State.

He added that the agency has duly informed all the political parties and their candidates, including Governor Chukwuma Soludo of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), noting that he would make them public as soon as they begin to comply.

“The permit comes with a statutory fee of N50,000,000 only payable to the Anambra State government account. This campaign fee grants the parties the right to deploy their campaign materials and activities using posters, public address systems, branded vehicles, banners, fliers, buntings, T-shirts, caps, street storms, rallies and sundry in locations across the cities, villages and communities,” he added.

He further urged the contestants and political parties to ensure that their advertorials were vetted by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) just as they should not erect or install billboards and other advertisment structures without obtaining permission from the authorised firms in Nigeria and candidates paying for campaign.

The ANSAA boss while appreciating all political parties for the peaceful conduct of their primary elections and for maintaining decorum across the state, appeals to media organisations to continue to support the agency and the government of Governor Soludo to enable him actualized his vision of making Anambra a prosperous, livable and digitally driven homeland in Nigeria.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE