Guber poll: APC primary, opportunity to sustain Ekiti progress — Oyebanji

Ekiti Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has said that the forthcoming October 27 governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is an opportunity to sustain the progress recorded in the party since his assumption of office three years ago.

Oyebanji made this known during a meeting with the BAO Primary Election Local Organizing Committee from the 16 local governments at his Ikogosi residence at the weekend.

The governor stressed the need to accommodate individuals who uphold the principles and vision of the party, worked tirelessly for the party’s success and made sacrifices for its collective good.

He said, “I keep telling people, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji can only be governor. The issue at hand is a collective issue for all of us and that has a lot of implications for others.

“It is not about BAO, it is about the system, the party you have nurtured for a very long time.The APC is the aircraft that is taking us to our destination and nothing must happen to it.”

Oyebanji, who appreciated the LOC members, party chieftains and members for standing behind his re-election, urged them not to relent in their efforts but remain focused as the primary gathered momentum.

“I am extremely grateful for your support and God knows that I value your efforts. I am grateful for everything you have done and will still do. It energizes and gives me confidence to move on.

“This is the first time that I am seeing leaders, appointees contributing money voluntarily for a political cause , it has never happened including workers, PWDs. Let us remain focused and not distracted,” he said.

Presenting the report of the just concluded ward tour from Ikole local government area, Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye reaffirmed that the people of the area will deliver massively for the governor’s re-election at the primaries.

On her part for Ado local government, Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Bolaji Olagbaju said the ward-to-ward tour attracted a large turnout of party members, who unanimously declared their unalloyed support for the governor’s re-election.

A chieftain of the APC, Chief Jide Awe and former Attorney General, Wale Fapohunda SAN , urged members to continue in their strides to mobilise in their wards and occupy the space before the primary election.