Guber poll: Anambra community endorses Soludo

As the November 8th Anambra governorship election approaches, Umueri community in Anambra-East Local Government Area has declared total acceptance of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo as their consensus candidate for the governorship election and rejected other candidates.

The public declaration of acceptance and endorsement of the Soludo-Ibezim 2025 second-term mandate was the hallmark of the grand reception for Governor Soludo at Ama-Umueri on Thursday, where the entire three political wards in the community trooped out en masse to assure the governor that Umueri is APGA and that he would get all the votes in the community.

Speeches by the President-General of the Umueri General Assembly, Amb. Dr. John Metchie, the Anambra-East Local Government Chairman, Hon. Sir Ifeanyichukwu Chinweze, the State Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Patricia Igwebuike, the traditional ruler of Umueri, His Royal Highness Igwe Sir Bennett Izuchukwu Emeka, and a host of other stakeholders, all affirmed that Soludo’s reelection is non-negotiable and that the Umueri community is solidly behind him.

Chief Metchie stated that Umueri is supporting the governor and his deputy because the governor loves the community and has equally declared the construction of Ifite-Umueri-Chinua Achebe Airport Road, noting that Umueri is 100% Soludo and that the entire community will vote for him massively.

Also, the Local Government Chairman of Anambra-East, Hon. Sir Ifeanyichukwu Chinweze, who is equally a native of Umueri community, in his speech acknowledged the governor’s efforts in transforming Umueri General Hospital and also constructing roads in places where roads have not been constructed in the council area since the creation of Adam and Eve.

The council chairman, who stated that the reward for good work is more work, made it abundantly clear that Governor Soludo’s second term is non-negotiable and his 8 years in office are already a done deal. He said that November 8th this year would be a day of music and dancing because the governor’s transformative governance radiated not only in Umueri and Anambra-East Local Government Area but also in the entire state, adding that Governor Soludo has turned Anambra State into an infrastructural hub.

The Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Mrs. Patricia Igwebuike, who also hails from Umueri, said Umueri hosted the governor to a rousing reception to commend him for his giant developmental strides in the state, of which the Umueri community is a beneficiary.

She therefore lent her voice in passing a vote of confidence on the governor, saying that Umueri has unanimously resolved to vote for Soludo only because he is the only one they know contesting in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Furthermore, the President-General of Umuoba-Anam community, Barr. A A Anizor assured the governor while speaking that there is no other political party in Umuoba-Anam except the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), stressing that Governor Soludo’s second-term aspiration is a concluded matter because he will win menacingly and meritoriously in the community.

The traditional ruler of Umueri community, His Royal Highness Igwe Sir Bennett Izuchukwu Emeka (Okebo II), equally expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo for assuring them that Ifite-Umueri-Chinua Achebe Airport Road would be constructed because the road, according to him, is very strategic to the community.

Meanwhile, Governor Soludo, who thanked the Umueri community for a memorable reception in his honour, declared that Anambra has no other political parties except the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The governor observed that although Chinua Achebe Airport is situated in the Umueri community, but expressed deep concern that people accessed the airport through another local government because there is no link road to the facility from Umueri.

The governor, therefore, assured them that Ifite-Umueri-Chinua Achebe Airport Road will be constructed to ease access to the airport through Umueri, the host community.

He said a government delegation will go and scope the road, cost it, so that work will commence in earnest on the road amidst thunderous cheers from the Umueri people.